You'd Better Be Experienced!

Nice on black. Drove out to the Mulberry River to see if any butterflies were sunning on the rocks. Of course, I'd forgotten you had to go through camp sites - which were closed off due to Covid - to reach the rocks. Oh well. Did watch the river running high. Lots of canoes and kayaks on the way out. Do hope they're experienced kayakers or there's going to be a lot of wet folks.