Previous
Next
Won't Say "Just Clover" Any More by milaniet
Photo 2193

Won't Say "Just Clover" Any More

I had never looked at a clover up close before - they're really a pretty little flower with smooth rounded edges. I was surprised when I saw it on the computer.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
600% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

ChristineL ace
Great close-up, really shows the detail.
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise