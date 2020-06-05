Previous
Next
Spiderwort Under the Bridge by milaniet
Photo 2194

Spiderwort Under the Bridge

With the weather as it was couldn't go farther than I could run back home, so didn't get to look for any birds, but did find these pretty purple spiderwort under the crossing bridge to the trail.
5th June 2020 5th Jun 20

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise