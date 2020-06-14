Previous
There's a Black-Eyed Susan in There Somewhere by milaniet
Photo 2203

There's a Black-Eyed Susan in There Somewhere

This really was a Black-eyed Susan before I started messing with it. Company just left and needed a shot - Definitely goes with the Wild part of 30dayswild :)
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Milanie

Jane Pittenger ace
Wild and delightful
June 15th, 2020  
Debra ace
Fun
June 15th, 2020  
