Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2204
No, That's Not a Deformed Foot
Which was what I thought it was when I was watching him cross the bay - then he climbed on up that bank and walked perfectly normally. That surprised me how wide he can spread that foot - he was really pushing some water!
15th June 2020
15th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
6746
photos
297
followers
145
following
603% complete
View this month »
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
Latest from all albums
2201
3085
2202
3086
2203
3087
2204
3088
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th June 2020 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
goose
,
30dayswild2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close