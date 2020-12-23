Previous
Happy the Moon was Larger than the Planets by milaniet
Happy the Moon was Larger than the Planets

Keeping my third album alive. A shot after I got the sunset - I'm always surprised how you can do that hand held. Not much cropping.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful moon shot, you sure have a steady hand Milanie!
December 24th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
great capture! lots of crater detail : )
December 24th, 2020  
Janet K-B ace
Hand held? How? Wonderful!
December 24th, 2020  
Rosie Kerr ace
Wow! Like a telescope!
December 24th, 2020  
