Photo 2235
Why You Don't Leave Too Early
A follow up on my main album post - I left the river and drove back to where I walk the trail sometimes. As I got out the car this was just finishing up. Good to have the camera ready!
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
4th January 2021 7:08am
Tags
nature
sunrise
marlboromaam
ace
Very nice layers of color!
January 5th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Just incredible! Amazing that this is a follow up to the earlier photo.
January 5th, 2021
