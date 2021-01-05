Previous
Why You Don't Leave Too Early by milaniet
Photo 2235

Why You Don't Leave Too Early

A follow up on my main album post - I left the river and drove back to where I walk the trail sometimes. As I got out the car this was just finishing up. Good to have the camera ready!
Milanie

marlboromaam ace
Very nice layers of color!
January 5th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Just incredible! Amazing that this is a follow up to the earlier photo.
January 5th, 2021  
