Must Have Found a Floating Log by milaniet
Must Have Found a Floating Log

Or perhaps, a piece of ice. There were actually twice this many stretched out in the River below the dam. They're standing in the middle of the River. .
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Allison Maltese
Nice line up. It is indeed hard to tell what they are standing on.
February 20th, 2021  
Debra ace
Nice of them to line up for you.
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! Great find and capture!
February 20th, 2021  
