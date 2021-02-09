Previous
A Sure Way to Bring Him In by milaniet
A Sure Way to Bring Him In

Put out a few peanuts - and seconds later, guess who appears. Grabs his peanut, flies up to the tree, eats and repeats! Filling in a hole.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh my! Wonderful shot! I love the color and details you got.
February 19th, 2021  
George ace
Great capture.
February 19th, 2021  
Allison Maltese
Nice grab. They are most greedy at our feeder and will gobble the peanuts before the squirrels even get a sniff.
February 19th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
They really go for the peanuts!
February 19th, 2021  
