Photo 2269
Play Time
For a while the doe played like a carousel - round and round in a circle, then they started chasing and leaping - what fun it was to watch them.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Milanie
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th March 2021 7:41am
Tags
nature
deer
doe
marlboromaam (Mags)
I'll bet it is fun to watch. Wonderful capture!
March 8th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021
amyK
Love that one in midair...
March 8th, 2021
