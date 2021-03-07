Previous
Play Time by milaniet
Photo 2269

Play Time

For a while the doe played like a carousel - round and round in a circle, then they started chasing and leaping - what fun it was to watch them.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Milanie

@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I'll bet it is fun to watch. Wonderful capture!
March 8th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 8th, 2021  
amyK ace
Love that one in midair...
March 8th, 2021  
