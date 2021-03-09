Sign up
Photo 2271
Just Hanging Around
One of the Canadian Geese that is a year round resident of Gar Creek. He was almost looking shy.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
3
2
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
7110
photos
297
followers
174
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th March 2021 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
goose
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Melanie, your black and white shots have far surpassed good. They're excellent times 10!
March 9th, 2021
Jean
ace
fabulous b&w. The goose is so clear and love the ripple lines the water
March 9th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful
March 9th, 2021
