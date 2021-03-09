Previous
Just Hanging Around by milaniet
Just Hanging Around

One of the Canadian Geese that is a year round resident of Gar Creek. He was almost looking shy.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Milanie

ace
@milaniet
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Melanie, your black and white shots have far surpassed good. They're excellent times 10!
March 9th, 2021  
Jean ace
fabulous b&w. The goose is so clear and love the ripple lines the water
March 9th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
March 9th, 2021  
