Photo 2276
They're Getting Ready!
There's one tulip magnolia tree down by the trail I walk - watch it daily. It's finally starting to bud - maybe after this next front goes by it will get serious.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
7120
photos
298
followers
173
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd March 2021 8:52am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
bud
,
tulip-magnolia
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Oh, sweet! Wonderful springtime shot!
March 14th, 2021
