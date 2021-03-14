Previous
They're Getting Ready! by milaniet
They're Getting Ready!

There's one tulip magnolia tree down by the trail I walk - watch it daily. It's finally starting to bud - maybe after this next front goes by it will get serious.
Milanie

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Oh, sweet! Wonderful springtime shot!
March 14th, 2021  
