Photo 2281
Now There's a Spot for a Picnic
BOB. I'm an addict when it comes to the Bradford Pear. It's probably a good thing they last for less than two weeks because I can't stop taking pictures of them. Love the bright feeling they bring.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th March 2021 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
river
,
bradford
,
ozarkar
Paula C
ace
Looks idyllic
March 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful blossoms and view! A great spot for a picnic or just a moment to soak it all into your being.
March 19th, 2021
Brian Moody
ace
Fantastic!
March 19th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Just beautiful
March 19th, 2021
