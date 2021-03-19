Previous
Now There's a Spot for a Picnic by milaniet
Now There's a Spot for a Picnic

BOB. I'm an addict when it comes to the Bradford Pear. It's probably a good thing they last for less than two weeks because I can't stop taking pictures of them. Love the bright feeling they bring.
19th March 2021

Paula C ace
Looks idyllic
March 19th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful blossoms and view! A great spot for a picnic or just a moment to soak it all into your being.
March 19th, 2021  
Brian Moody ace
Fantastic!
March 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Just beautiful
March 19th, 2021  
