Photo 2282
Look Ma - No Hands
As he was headed under the low water bridge and smiling at me (showing off, I think). At least the water wasn't so high they had to duck this time. The Mulberry River was the beautiful blue-green color and a lovely day for kayaking.
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Milanie
ace
@milaniet
June 2020. Just a short update since 4-1/2 years ago. This will make 9 years at the end of the year and...
Views
5
Album
2013-2018 extras
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th March 2021 12:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
river
,
kayak
