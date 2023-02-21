Previous
051 - Murray River Landscape?
51 / 365

051 - Murray River Landscape?

I could not get out yesterday 21.02.23 due to family commitments to look for landscapes, so went looking for two today to compensate.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Babs ace
Looks lovely in black and white
February 22nd, 2023  
