056 - Row of Palms by nannasgotitgoingon
56 / 365

056 - Row of Palms

Row of palms near the Merbein Common. There were some power poles on the right of the photo that I did crop out.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Diana ace
Such a perfect capture of these wonderful palms!
February 26th, 2023  
