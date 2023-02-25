Previous
055 - Hollands Lake Road by nannasgotitgoingon
55 / 365

055 - Hollands Lake Road

Was a bit dark and grey. I did lighten the photo slightly as it was quite dark.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Elisa Smith

