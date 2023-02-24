054 - Sixth Street Beauty

With the minions safely back under their mothers nurturing care today and Aretha's anthem of Freedom swirling in my heart, I was off in search of landscapes. Windy and hot, the tractors kicking up dust from the fields putting a haze in the air, I drove through some of the older farming areas heading back towards the salt pan. In the distance the tops of these pines caught my eye and it was a must, I had to go and investigate. Such a beautiful old house with gorgeous huge old pines on either side of it's front path, empty readied fields surrounding it. Just entrancing. I am going to go back when they are home to ask in I can take a photo of the path under the pines to the house, just sensational. So a morning well spent with the added bonus of weighty $6 bag of fresh local asparagus direct from the farms packing shed, just around a corner from this house, makes for a happy mummu. Happy Friday people.