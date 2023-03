Went to Chateau Mildura an old local winery to pick up my daughter some red in way of thanks for having to look after me next week post surgery. While there I was given a tour about and walked into a back room and saw this beauty. What an absolute delight to see. The light was fab, and I just love the copper. I did put a filter on to bring up the colour a bit, but it did not need much. Love Love Love!!!Link below if anyone wants a bit of a look.