189 / 365
Filler-George Chaffey Bridge Before Sunrsie
Under the pump, have not taken photos for a few days so putting in a few taken over the past 6 months.
No filters on this, was just a beautiful morning light.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
19th February 2023 5:34am
Tags
sunrise
,
fabulous
,
mildura
,
george chaffey bridge
