Light by nannasgotitgoingon
216 / 365

Light

Neighbours medium strip's grasses were bathed in lovely afternoon sunlight when I drove in. This wasn't quite if focus, but I loved the light play so played around in lightroom and like where I ended up.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Elisa Smith

Elisa Smith
Photo Details

