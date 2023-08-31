Previous
Yellow-Tthroated Miner by nannasgotitgoingon
241 / 365

Yellow-Tthroated Miner

Initially he hopped onto my car side window, then jump onto the fence quite close, let me happily snap away
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
amyK ace
Spectacular close up!
August 31st, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
superb detail!
August 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
Magnificent close yp and detail, such a gorgeous bird.
August 31st, 2023  
