The Kitchen - It's a bit like the Cupboard to Narnia.
Today we finally started on the kitchen. So much history, so many occasions. We swore we would be ruthless, but the good cutlery is moving towns too!! And maybe that jelly mould....
I couldn't choose which I like more the B&W or the colour so I have put up both.
30th August 2023
Tags
moving
narnia
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
August 30th, 2023
