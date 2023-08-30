Previous
The Kitchen - It's a bit like the Cupboard to Narnia. by nannasgotitgoingon
240 / 365

The Kitchen - It's a bit like the Cupboard to Narnia.

Today we finally started on the kitchen. So much history, so many occasions. We swore we would be ruthless, but the good cutlery is moving towns too!! And maybe that jelly mould....

I couldn't choose which I like more the B&W or the colour so I have put up both.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

