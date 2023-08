This way!

While getting mum's house ready to sell I have found solace in browsing secondhand shops and op shops for things to dress the rooms for when the time comes. As you can probably gather one of the rooms is going to have a 'dinosaur' edge. The skeleton one here is a dog toy I picked up from Kmart that was left lying on the living room floor, sun hit it while I was having my morning coffee and that was it, just had to have a play around with some of the other bits and bobs in the light.