Pumpkin Soup with Marinated Goats Cheese

We were invited to lunch at one of mum's friends the other day, the ages ranging between 82 and 91. The 91 year old, a lovely tiny woman, was given a rather large pumpkin and asked if I would mind if I could take it home and cut it up for her into smaller manageable pieces and then take half for ourselves in thanks. Today I made soup with our half and will drop of her cut pumpkin tomorrow and 3 containers of soup. It was delicious.