280 / 365
Long Legged Green Fly
Plugging a few holes in this months calander, taken 09.09.23
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
4
3
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
434
photos
78
followers
119
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
9th September 2023 5:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fly
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the shadows
October 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail. love it. fav.
October 13th, 2023
amyK
ace
Super macro!
October 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great detail!
October 14th, 2023
