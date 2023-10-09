Previous
Long Legged Green Fly by nannasgotitgoingon
280 / 365

Long Legged Green Fly

Plugging a few holes in this months calander, taken 09.09.23
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
78% complete

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
I like the shadows
October 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail. love it. fav.
October 13th, 2023  
amyK ace
Super macro!
October 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great detail!
October 14th, 2023  
