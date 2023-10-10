Previous
This morning by nannasgotitgoingon
This morning

On the way back to the house, saw these fluffy flowers, I don't know there name, but they have been here in the Isa as long as I can remember. They have a soft lovely scent as well.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Elisa Smith
Sorry, changed the photo out, whoops, put the wrong one up.
October 10th, 2023  
