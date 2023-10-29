Sign up
Previous
300 / 365
Salt pan
Went to the salt pan as the sunset was promising to be fab, but it sadly didn't happen as I was hoping but the was still happy with what I came away with. Slight crop but left it as is.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
2
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
29th October 2023 6:50pm
Tags
salt
,
pan
Dianne
Love it. Fav
October 29th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Oh this is great, even better than 'Calm'. Favourite
October 29th, 2023
