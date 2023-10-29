Previous
Salt pan by nannasgotitgoingon
Salt pan

Went to the salt pan as the sunset was promising to be fab, but it sadly didn't happen as I was hoping but the was still happy with what I came away with. Slight crop but left it as is.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Elisa Smith

ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Dianne
Love it. Fav
October 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Oh this is great, even better than 'Calm'. Favourite
October 29th, 2023  
