Grevillea Robusta - Southern Silky Oak by nannasgotitgoingon
305 / 365

Grevillea Robusta - Southern Silky Oak

Missed a few days, catching up, from today 05.11.23, plugging holes.

I have seen these flowers all over town, had to stop and take some photos. Beautiful tall trees with bright spots of yellow. Many planted beside the jacarandas and look so lovely side by side.
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
November 5th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful
November 5th, 2023  
