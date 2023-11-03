Sign up
305 / 365
Grevillea Robusta - Southern Silky Oak
Missed a few days, catching up, from today 05.11.23, plugging holes.
I have seen these flowers all over town, had to stop and take some photos. Beautiful tall trees with bright spots of yellow. Many planted beside the jacarandas and look so lovely side by side.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
2
2
365
NIKON D7500
5th November 2023 9:40am
Tags
southern
,
-
,
oak
,
silky
,
grevillea
,
robusta
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 5th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful
November 5th, 2023
