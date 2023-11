Well that's a bit disconcerting

I missed taking photos for the last few days, have been flat strap, this is from 05.11.23.



Saw the church the other day with the white wall and the blue of the Jacaranda and thought to myself I will have to stop and take some photos of that. This morning when I stopped to do so, noticed the neighbours still have their Halloween decorations up. Not sure how I feel about this, weirds me out a bit.