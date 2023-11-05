Sign up
Previous
307 / 365
Cabbage White Butterfly
Sensational weather this morning. Spied some wildflowers and butterflies.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
2
0
Elisa Smith
@nannasgotitgoingon
Tags
wild flowers
,
cabbage white butterfly
John Falconer
ace
Terrific capture. You’ve got the perfect DoF here. Great.
November 5th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@johnfalconer
Thanks, I cropped in a bit to focus just on the butterfly.
November 5th, 2023
