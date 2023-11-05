Previous
Cabbage White Butterfly by nannasgotitgoingon
Cabbage White Butterfly

Sensational weather this morning. Spied some wildflowers and butterflies.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Terrific capture. You’ve got the perfect DoF here. Great.
November 5th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
@johnfalconer Thanks, I cropped in a bit to focus just on the butterfly.
November 5th, 2023  
