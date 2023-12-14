Sign up
346 / 365
Lillies #1
I couldn't choose which edit I preferred so here's both.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the warm feel
December 14th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I like the other one a little more.
December 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@frodob
The warmth is very nice too.
@johnfalconer
I think I am tending to the b&w as well, but my daughter preferred this one.
December 14th, 2023
Liz Gooster
I love this one too, very warm and dreamy. Think the other one maybe just takes the edge for me?
December 14th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
@lizgooster
That's the thing about the edits, it's a rabbit hole... and then I get confused, ha ha. Love them all.
December 14th, 2023
@johnfalconer I think I am tending to the b&w as well, but my daughter preferred this one.