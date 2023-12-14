Previous
Lillies #1 by nannasgotitgoingon
Lillies #1

I couldn't choose which edit I preferred so here's both.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Mark St Clair
Love the warm feel
December 14th, 2023  
John Falconer
I like the other one a little more.
December 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
@frodob The warmth is very nice too.
@johnfalconer I think I am tending to the b&w as well, but my daughter preferred this one.
December 14th, 2023  
Liz Gooster
I love this one too, very warm and dreamy. Think the other one maybe just takes the edge for me?
December 14th, 2023  
Elisa Smith
@lizgooster That's the thing about the edits, it's a rabbit hole... and then I get confused, ha ha. Love them all.
December 14th, 2023  
