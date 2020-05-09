Sign up
Light Painting
This week's assignment has been Rembrandt lighting and light painting. I haven't cracked the light painting yet - it's really difficult because we have to do contemporary lighting that tells a story. But we've had fun practising.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
