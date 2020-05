Canada Geese

As I left work on Thursday, a huge flock of geese flew over in several skeins. Never seen that many flying together before. The top picture shows the lead group (you can see them in the lead in the bottom right picture.) The bottom left picture shows two of the other skeins. There was a fourth skein behind them. I couldn't get them all in the frame at the same time and I wasn't prepared so these were the best shots I could get in the few seconds they flew over.