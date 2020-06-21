Sign up
Bliss-inspired
Taken on our trip to Kaiaua/Tapapakanga Regional Park last Friday. I looked behind me from the beach and this was the view. I liked the light and shadows on the hills.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2332
photos
116
followers
189
following
Views
4
Album
Second Album
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th June 2020 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
landscape
hills
bliss
jun20nz
