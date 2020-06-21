Previous
Bliss-inspired by nickspicsnz
164 / 365

Bliss-inspired

Taken on our trip to Kaiaua/Tapapakanga Regional Park last Friday. I looked behind me from the beach and this was the view. I liked the light and shadows on the hills.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Nick

