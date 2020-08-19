Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
178 / 365
Growing Up
Romeo is nearly a year old now. He's turning into quite a big solid cat.
I won a second-hand macro lens in an online auction and it arrived today. This was taken with it. The lens opens up to f2.8 so I'm hoping to be able to use it for portraits as well as macro.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
August 2019 - wow, yet again two years have gone by since my last update. Unfortunately I'm not able to participate in the 365...
2429
photos
125
followers
204
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
222
224
225
102
177
178
179
180
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Second Album
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th August 2020 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
romeonz
,
aug20nz
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
August 19th, 2020
Dianne
This is an amazing image. Love those eyes. You'll have lots of fun with this lens.
August 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close