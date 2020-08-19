Previous
Growing Up by nickspicsnz
Growing Up

Romeo is nearly a year old now. He's turning into quite a big solid cat.

I won a second-hand macro lens in an online auction and it arrived today. This was taken with it. The lens opens up to f2.8 so I'm hoping to be able to use it for portraits as well as macro.
Nick

PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
August 19th, 2020  
Dianne
This is an amazing image. Love those eyes. You'll have lots of fun with this lens.
August 19th, 2020  
