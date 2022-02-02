Pied Shags on Lake Waikare

Really hot again today so I took the dogs for a short walk near our local lake. I didn't let them go in though because it's not looking too nice at the moment. Sadly the lake has been allowed to get silted up and is very shallow and unhealthy. Algae blooms happen quite frequently which can be toxic and also turn the lake a range of colours - today it was orange. These New Zealand Pied Shags didn't seem to mind and I know the lake has a lot of koi in it so there must be plenty of food around for them. Wouldn't fancy eating the fish out of here myself though!