Not sure it's Worthy!

Trying to emulate Don Worth's style for the b&w challenge. Think I need to find a better subject than I could find in my garden. As far as I can see, some of his photos have a 14 x 11 crop so that's what I've done with this one. The brighter leaves on the left-hand side didn't fit in the crop size very well so I moved them over in PS. That meant there was less of a black gap in the bottom corner because Worth tended to fill the frame more than I have.