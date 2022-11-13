Previous
Pep Original Images by nickspicsnz
258 / 365

Pep Original Images

In case anyone is interested, here are the original photos that were combined to create my first Pep Ventosa image found here: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/365
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Nick

Photo Details

Diana ace
How amazing, that must have been a lot of fun! Does one need so many?
November 24th, 2022  
Nick ace
@ludwigsdiana I think it can be done with less images - maybe 10-15-ish. Amazed me how the background buildings and the white container disappeared when I put the layers all together.
November 24th, 2022  
