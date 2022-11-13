Sign up
258 / 365
Pep Original Images
In case anyone is interested, here are the original photos that were combined to create my first Pep Ventosa image found here:
https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/365
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Tags
trees
,
nov22nz
,
pep_ventosa
,
contact_sheet
Diana
ace
How amazing, that must have been a lot of fun! Does one need so many?
November 24th, 2022
Nick
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it can be done with less images - maybe 10-15-ish. Amazed me how the background buildings and the white container disappeared when I put the layers all together.
November 24th, 2022
