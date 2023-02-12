Sign up
Duck
Anyone else see an upside down duck on the end of this fungi?
Just sharing a few photos I took earlier this month that I've just processed.
12th February 2023
12th Feb 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
duck
,
fungi
,
feb23nz
