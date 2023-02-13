Previous
Hanging On by nickspicsnz
263 / 365

Hanging On

This cicada looked like it was hanging onto the edge of the fence to stop itself falling off.

Just sharing a few photos I took earlier this month that I've just processed.
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

Nick

