267 / 365
Not Like the Udders
The cow on this van caught my eye and I managed to grab a shot as we whizzed by. Their humour made me smile.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana
This put a smile on my face, the look that cow has on her face tells a story for sure! Well spotted and captured, I love it :-)
February 5th, 2024
Nick
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. I couldn't believe my husband didn't even see it. I was editing the photo and he asked when I'd taken it - daft bat was sat beside me driving when I took it, hahaha. I guess us photographers are more observant.
February 5th, 2024
