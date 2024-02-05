Previous
Not Like the Udders by nickspicsnz
Not Like the Udders

The cow on this van caught my eye and I managed to grab a shot as we whizzed by. Their humour made me smile.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
This put a smile on my face, the look that cow has on her face tells a story for sure! Well spotted and captured, I love it :-)
February 5th, 2024  
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. I couldn't believe my husband didn't even see it. I was editing the photo and he asked when I'd taken it - daft bat was sat beside me driving when I took it, hahaha. I guess us photographers are more observant.
February 5th, 2024  
