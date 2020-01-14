Sign up
Photo 3300
I Found Another Snowman!
I was out running errands yesterday and noticed some of the snowmen have been shuffled around (they do that on purpose) so I was able to capture a few more! I liked this fellow and felt he deserved his own ship.
Captain Cofresi
Maria Ferreris
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6637
photos
220
followers
209
following
904% complete
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
3206
3297
3207
3298
3299
3208
3209
3300
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A560
Taken
11th August 2012 5:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pirate
,
snowmen of stroudsburg
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my this is cool!
January 14th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool looking snowman and great processing.
January 15th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
He’s fabulous and so is your faffing.
January 15th, 2020
365 Project
close