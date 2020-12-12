Previous
Celebrations by olivetreeann
Celebrations

The Lego Photo Club was out photographing the holiday celebrations today. The menorah was lit and carols were being sung around the Christmas tree by a group of angels. Talk about holiday photo opps!
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
