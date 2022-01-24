Previous
Red Goose Shoes by olivetreeann
Photo 4033

Red Goose Shoes

From Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. It was part of a display featuring an old shoe shop. I remember taking shoes to one as a little girl. I don't think I've seen one in years!

Almost done with January!
Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh what memories. That museum is amazing!
March 14th, 2022  
