Photo 4850
Hide n Seek Piggy 12
While waiting for my hip doctor to come in and give me my yearly check up I thought I'd grab a quick shot of the examining room for Piggy's hide and seek game.
12th April 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
doctor
,
examining room
,
30-shots2024
