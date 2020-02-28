Previous
A Reely Good Shot by olivetreeann
A Reely Good Shot

These reels were in a pile on the ribbon factory floor. The photo opps here were just endless.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Ann H. LeFevre

olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Mickey Anderson ace
This is really nice.
February 28th, 2020  
