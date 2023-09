The LONG Way Home

We left Kentucky mid morning and expected to get home at a fairly decent hour. BUT road construction proved our down-fall! Two different sections had us sitting in stop and go traffic for about an hour and a half each time. We got home at 1:30 AM! These pictures are horrible but I'm too tired to fix them. Off to bed for me and a documentary collage for you.



No need to comment- just take a look and move on!