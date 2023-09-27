Merrily We Roll Along.

Our photo club has adopted the 365 challenge "What Would You Do?" This year there are eight "seed" photos to play with. You can do as many of them as you like, but only one photo for each category can be submitted. I must say, I am not impressed with most of the choices. But I'm going to play around with them anyway and see what happens!



I thought you might like to see what I did with the original.



The picture on the left is the original shot. The second panel was an experiment to see what that picture would look like in the Funny Photo photo ball, and the third shot is what it ended up looking like with an infrared effect applied to it.