Shipwreck

Our photo club has adopted the 365 challenge "What Would You Do?" This year there are eight "seed" photos to play with. You can do as many of them as you like, but only one photo for each category can be submitted. I must say, I am not impressed with most of the choices. But I'm going to play around with them anyway and see what happens!



I thought you might like to see what I did with the original.



The shot on the left above is the base picture for this shot. It was poorly composed and cut the boat off at unusual angles. I decided the best thing I could do would be to apply an effect to the boat that turned it into an abstract, so that's what I did.